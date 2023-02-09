HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Fetch TV Renews Partnership With NBCUniversal

Fetch TV Renews Partnership With NBCUniversal

By | 9 Feb 2023

Fetch TV and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer have renewed their long-term channel partnership to secure access to quality drama, true crime and news programming for the Fetch entertainment platform.

The four-channel renewal includes NBCUniversal’s leading Universal TV, the Oxygen true crime channel; CNBC, the world leader in business news, and MSNBC, with breaking news and analysis from the US.

Sam Hall, Chief Content and Commercial Officer of Fetch TV said: “We are delighted to continue our valued partnership with NBCUniversal, delivering much-loved content to Australian audiences.”

The renewed channel carriage agreement will see Fetch subscribers continuing to enjoy tentpole content including Law & Order: SVU and Chicago franchises on Universal TV, Snapped and Buried in the Backyard on Oxygen, etc.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Fetch, bringing Australian viewers the best drama, true crime and news programming from NBCUniversal’s stellar portfolio of content,” said Chris Taylor, MD, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer and Distribution, Australia & New Zealand.

Subscribers can view the channels live or on demand, on TV or on the Fetch Mobi App, and can use “start over” for the majority of linear channel programs.

Fetch continues to offer compelling channel packs, with all four NBCUniversal channels available in the 43 channel Fetch Ultimate pack for only $20 pm. The channels will also be included in the $6 pm Fetch Skinny Packs.

Next-gen news streamer Ticker News is is also about to arrive on Fetch TV from March 1st, bringing more live news and original programs.


