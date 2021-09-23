Mobile Fidelity Electronics has teamed up with the guitar Gods at Fender to create a truly beautiful limited-edition turntable, which features the signature ‘sunburst’ wood grain look that many classic models of Fender from the 1950s onwards are known for.

The wood is ‘Swamp Ash’, the same material used to make Fender’s classic Precision Bass Guitars, and is sourced in the US.

The system was designed by Yuriy Shishkov, Principal Master Builder at Fender Custom Shop, before the components are assembled at MoFi’s own Ann Arbor factory.

Of the 1,000 units produced, each is individually numbered and badged – and can be ordered from October via MoFi’s website. They will cost roughly $6000 AUD.

Specifications

Motor: 300 RPM AC Synchronous

Speeds: 33 1/3 RPM, 45.0 RPM

Platter: 6.8 lb Delrin

Wow & Flutter: 0.017% – 0.025%

Signal-To-Noise Ratio: 74dB

Power Supply Requirements: 120V 60Hz, 220-230V 50Hz, 100V 50Hz

Power Consumption: < 5W

Dimensions: 20.75″ x 6″ x 15.5″

Weight: 25.5 lbs.

Tonearm:

Type: 10″ Straight Aluminum, Gimbaled Bearing

Overhang: 0.71″ (18mm)

Offset Angle: 22.8˚ (+/- 2˚ adjustable)

Cartridge Weight Range: 5g – 10g

The MoFi Electronics – Fender x MoFi PrecisionDeck Limited Edition Turntable will be available from next month.