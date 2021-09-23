HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Fender Teams With MoFi For Gorgeous Sunburst Turntable

Fender Teams With MoFi For Gorgeous Sunburst Turntable

By | 23 Sep 2021

Mobile Fidelity Electronics has teamed up with the guitar Gods at Fender to create a truly beautiful limited-edition turntable, which features the signature ‘sunburst’ wood grain look that many classic models of Fender from the 1950s onwards are known for.

The wood is ‘Swamp Ash’, the same material used to make Fender’s classic Precision Bass Guitars, and is sourced in the US.

The system was designed by Yuriy Shishkov, Principal Master Builder at Fender Custom Shop, before the components are assembled at MoFi’s own Ann Arbor factory.

Of the 1,000 units produced, each is individually numbered and badged – and can be ordered from October via MoFi’s website. They will cost roughly $6000 AUD.

Specifications

Motor: 300 RPM AC Synchronous
Speeds: 33 1/3 RPM, 45.0 RPM
Platter: 6.8 lb Delrin
Wow & Flutter: 0.017% – 0.025%
Signal-To-Noise Ratio: 74dB
Power Supply Requirements: 120V 60Hz, 220-230V 50Hz, 100V 50Hz
Power Consumption: < 5W
Dimensions: 20.75″ x 6″ x 15.5″
Weight: 25.5 lbs.

Tonearm:

Type: 10″ Straight Aluminum, Gimbaled Bearing
Overhang: 0.71″ (18mm)
Offset Angle: 22.8˚ (+/- 2˚ adjustable)
Cartridge Weight Range: 5g – 10g

The MoFi Electronics – Fender x MoFi PrecisionDeck Limited Edition Turntable will be available from next month.

About Post Author
, ,
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

D-Link Launches Discreet Range Of Security Cameras
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
HP Launches New Spectre x360 For Windows 11
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Introducing Motorola’s Moto G Pure, Another G Wiz
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Facebook Focused On Hardware With New CTO Hire
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows Due To ‘Headwinds’
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

D-Link Launches Discreet Range Of Security Cameras
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
D-Link has launched its new DCS-6500LH Compact Full HD Pan & Tilt and DCS-6100LH Compact Full HD Sleek and Discreet...
Read More