HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows Due To ‘Headwinds’

Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows Due To ‘Headwinds’

By | 23 Sep 2021

In the June quarter, Disney+ subscriber numbers beat Wall Street estimates, with the streaming service adding over 12 million subs, to reach 116 million worldwide.

While these are impressive stats to throw up within two years of operation, Chief Executive Bob Chapek warned investors at a Goldman Sachs conference not to expect subscriber growth to “be a steady march from quarter to quarter”.

With this, he announced Disney+ growth had, indeed, slowed in the current September quarter, predicting figures in the “low single-digit millions.”

Disney stock fell 5 per cent after Chapek made the comments. Chapek pointed out that other streaming services such as Netflix also experienced a slow-down in growth, and that Disney+ is planning to push into new markets in the new year, which will again bolster growth.

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Is It Time For Foxtel To Launch Their Own 4K TV?
Disney+ Comes To Panasonic TVs
Disney Refuses To Discuss JobKeeper Windfall
Disney+ Smashes Subscriber Expectations In June Quarter
$8.99 A Month Paramount + Takes On Foxtel, Stan & Netflix
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

D-Link Launches Discreet Range Of Security Cameras
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
HP Launches New Spectre x360 For Windows 11
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Introducing Motorola’s Moto G Pure, Another G Wiz
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Facebook Focused On Hardware With New CTO Hire
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Fender Teams With MoFi For Gorgeous Sunburst Turntable
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

D-Link Launches Discreet Range Of Security Cameras
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
D-Link has launched its new DCS-6500LH Compact Full HD Pan & Tilt and DCS-6100LH Compact Full HD Sleek and Discreet...
Read More