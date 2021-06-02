Government managers of COVID-19 quarantine hotels in Australia have turned to Samsung air purifiers to reduce the risk associated with the outbreak.

According to Samsung management the use of their advanced air purifiers, allows quarantine and hotel management to change out the three layer filters built into the Samsung air purifiers every time a room is reoccupied.

Among the Samsung air purifier range is the AX5500K Air Purifier with Wi-Fi. This device uses three layer filters that remove 99.97% of 0.3㎛ ultra-fine dust and inhibits reducing the spread of captured bacteria.

These units have a clean air delivery rate of 467m³ p/hr.

Whisper quiet occupants of rooms can sleep at night with the air purifiers on.

Data Bridge Research suggests that the air purifiers market is expected to grow on average 7.88% each year between 2021 and 2026, resulting in a projected global rise in value to US$37.38 billion by 2026, rising from its initial estimated value of US$20.37 billion in 2018.

This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of pollutants in the atmosphere resulting in rise of infections and allergies and demand from the COVID-19 pandemic researchers claim.