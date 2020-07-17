HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ACCC > Federal Court Finds Kogan Ran Misleading Sales Promo

Federal Court Finds Kogan Ran Misleading Sales Promo

By | 17 Jul 2020
, , ,

The Federal Court has found that Kogan.com breached the Australian Consumer Law by making false and misleading representations about a tax time sales promotion, in proceedings brought by the ACCC.

Kogan.com ran the online promotion during 27th-30th June 2018, when they advertised that consumers could use the code ‘TAXTIME’ to reduce prices by 10% at the checkout.

The Court found that these advertisements were misleading as Kogan.com had increased the prices of more than 600 of its products immediately before the promotion. In most cases the prices of these products had been increased by at least 10%.

Kogan.com also reduced the prices of these products shortly after the promotion ended, back to their pre-promotion prices.

This promotion was advertised on the Kogan.com site, and in more than 10 million emails and 930,000 SMS messages.

“Many consumers who took up the offer on one or more of the 600 or so products in many cases actually paid the same as, or more than, what they would have paid immediately before and after the promotion,” said ACCC Chair Rod Sims.

“All businesses must ensure that their advertisements do not mislead consumers about the nature of a promotion, and that any promised savings are genuine.”

A hearing on relief and penalties will be held at a later date. The ACCC is seeking declarations, injunctions, pecuniary penalties, corrective notices and costs.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Online Channels Account For A Record 28% Of Global Smartphone Sales
Covid Scams Snare $1.79 Million
Kogan Turns To Twitter Instead Of ASX
APRA Ordered To Improve Transparency Of Music Licensing & Royalties
afterpay slogan
Will Afterpay Hit A Wall When Gov Subsidies End?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Logitech Folio Touch: New Versatile Keyboard Case For iPad Pro
Keyboard & Mouse Latest News Logitech
/
July 17, 2020
/
Xbox Models Discontinued Ahead Of Series X Release
Console Gaming Latest News
/
July 17, 2020
/
What Will Be Bose’s Next Move, The Good Guys?
Distributors Industry Latest News
/
July 17, 2020
/
woman working on laptop notebook
82% Of Companies Plan To Let Employees WFH Some Of The Time
Coronavirus Latest News Office
/
July 17, 2020
/
Online Channels Account For A Record 28% Of Global Smartphone Sales
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
July 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Logitech Folio Touch: New Versatile Keyboard Case For iPad Pro
Keyboard & Mouse Latest News Logitech
/
July 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Logitech has unveiled the Folio Touch, its new flexible and versatile keyboard case for the 11-inch iPad Pro (first and...
Read More