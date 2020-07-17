HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Keyboard & Mouse > Logitech Folio Touch: New Versatile Keyboard Case For iPad Pro

Logitech Folio Touch: New Versatile Keyboard Case For iPad Pro

By | 17 Jul 2020


Logitech has unveiled the Folio Touch, its new flexible and versatile keyboard case for the 11-inch iPad Pro (first and second generation).

“The Folio Touch brings a familiar and comfortable laptop keyboard layout to iPad Pro users with incredible flexibility and protection,” said Michele Hermann, Vice President of Mobility at Logitech.

“With the adjustable kickstand and foldable keyboard, iPad Pro users can use the laptop-like keyboard and trackpad to get work done and then easily move the keyboard out of the way when they want to sketch videos, or read.”

Logitech Folio Touch’s trackpad allows users to use the same multi-finger gesture controls that feature on other Apple products, such as swipe, scroll, switch apps, pinch and double-tap.

The case protects the corners of the iPad Pro to keep the front and back safe from scuffs, scratches and spills. It can also store a Logitech Crayon or second-generation Apple Pencil.

The Logitech Folio Touch is expected to be available from July for US$160.

