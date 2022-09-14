HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > FBI Warned Twitter Of Chinese Spy On Payroll

FBI Warned Twitter Of Chinese Spy On Payroll

By | 14 Sep 2022

Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko has told congress that the company had at least one undercover Chinese agent working within its company.

Zatko was fired this January as Twitter’s head of security, after internally raising a litany of security concerns. He later brought these same issues to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

During his congressional testimony overnight, during a two-and-a-half hour hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Zatko made a number of explosive claims, including that thousands of Twitter employees have access to sensitive personal user data, including international spies.

He said the FBI contacted Twitter to inform them they had a Chinese agent on its books.

“I had been told, because the corporate security, physical security team had been contacted and told there was at least one agent of the [Ministry of State Security], which is one of China’s intelligence services, on the payroll inside Twitter,” Zatko said.

“While it was disturbing to hear, I and many others, recognising the state of the environment at Twitter, were really thinking, if you are not placing foreign agents inside Twitter — because it’s very difficult to detect them, it is very valuable to a foreign agent to be inside there, as a foreign intelligence company – you’re most likely not doing your job.”

Zatko also claims he knew of at least one Indian agent on the Twitter payroll, and that an unnamed Twitter executive was laissez faire when told of the breach.

“I’m reminded of one conversation with an executive when I said, ‘I am confident that we have a foreign agent,’ and their response was, ‘Well, since we already have one, what does it matter if we have more? Let’s keep growing the office,” Zatko said.

Twitter said: “Today’s hearing only confirms that Mr. Zatko’s allegations are riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies.”

 



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Twitter Paid $10M To Whistleblower Days Before Complaint
Musk Can’t Delay Twitter Trial, But Whistleblower Evidence Allowed
Twitter Finally Launches ‘Edit’ Button, With A Catch
Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower
Payments Leader Block Sued, 8.2M Customers’ Data Stolen
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple’s iOS 16 Causes Massive Battery Drain
Latest News
/
September 14, 2022
/
Interest Rates Tipped To Slow Xmas Retail Spending
Latest News
/
September 14, 2022
/
Struggling Sonos Releases Expensive Small Mini Subwoofer
Latest News
/
September 14, 2022
/
LG Rolls Out 10 Play App On Smart TVs
Latest News
/
September 13, 2022
/
Kayo Launches Cricket Season With New Channel, Talent, And A World Record
Latest News
/
September 13, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple’s iOS 16 Causes Massive Battery Drain
Latest News
/
September 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple has finally rolled out their iOS 16 iPhone operating system, featuring new lock screen customization and several quality-of-life fixes....
Read More