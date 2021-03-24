A recall has been issued for a personal safety alarm which may refuse to connect to the Telstra mobile network.

The Smartlink ADT IndiPendant Guardian MKII 4G, designed to facilitate independent living for seniors and people with disabilities, is sold by ADT Security. When the button on the unit, pendant, or wristband is pressed, a signal is sent to ADT’s monitoring centre, where an emergency response specialist is alerted.

According to the recall notice by Product Safety Australia, there is a risk that the device will stop communicating with Telstra’s network, meaning no alert will be sent to the monitoring centre if the button is pressed.

“If the device is offline when the alarm is activated and fails to alert the Monitoring Centre that assistance is required, there may be an increased risk of injury, health complications or death,” the agency warns.

ADT has announced it will contact affected customers to arrange a firmware update.