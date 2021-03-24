Nintendo’s rumoured upcoming Switch model is tipped to include an Nvidia graphics chip with DLSS upscaling technology.

The new Switch, which Nintendo has not yet confirmed but is predicted to release in time for the holiday shopping season, will include a 7-inch 720p OLED screen, according to rumours.

As reported in Bloomberg, the console may also include an Nvidia chip with DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), an upscaling technology that renders images at a lower resolution before using artificial intelligence to reconstruct the image at higher resolutions for display.

This allows for higher framerates than rendering natively at high resolutions, while producing an image of similar quality and detail, and could mean the new Switch could display at 720p in handheld mode while scaling up to 4K when plugged into a TV.

Analysts quoted in Bloomberg predict that the new Switch model could sell for as much as $100 USD over the original Switch, which was released in 2017. This would mean a price point of $399.99 USD, which converts to $525.33 AUD; the original Switch sells for $449 AUD.