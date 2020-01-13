Faulty Apple Replace Battery Case Free Of Charge

HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 13 Jan 2020
Apple has accepted failure once again with the Cupertino company offering to replace faulty smart battery cases for its iPhone XS, XS Max and XR models, free of charge (literally).

It comes following reports that the Smart Battery Cases for the three 2018 iPhones would not charge, or would charge intermittently when plugged into a power source.

The cases in question were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019, with the program covering cases affected two years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Launched via their Apple Support website, the new portal for the Smart Battery Case Replacement Program claims there are no safety issues with the battery, despite the fault.

Apple claims batteries ‘will be disposed of in an environmentally friendly way’, while also reserving the right to restrict or limit repairs based on the original country or region of purchase.

