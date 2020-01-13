Tenda Launch Home Mesh Wi-Fi Systems Exclusively With Officeworks

Officeworks is now exclusively selling a range of highly affordable Tenda whole home mesh Wi-Fi systems – available for both home and office delivery, or via Click and Collect at its many stores.

Available exclusively from the Officeworks online store, Tenda’s flagship nova MW5s AC1200 is now available in a 3-pack, which covers 300sqm, for $179. It is also available in a 2-pack covering 200sqm for $129.

Tenda is also offering other networking products via Officeworks’ online store, including:

The Tenda AC10U AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gigabit Router for $89.

The Tenda V1200 AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Gigabit VDSL2 and ADSL2+ NBN Modem Router for $109.

The Tenda A18 AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Range Extender for $59.

The Tenda U12 AC1300 Dual-Band Wi-Fi USB Adapter for $39.

With every purchase before February 20, Tenda is also offering a free voice-activated smart plug – the Tenda Beli SP3 Smart Wi-Fi Plug, valued at $19.95.