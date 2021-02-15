HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Facebook Tipped To Launch Smartwatch In 2022

By | 15 Feb 2021
Facebook looks to be playing catch-up with Google after the search engine giant acquired Fitbit earlier this year, with the social media service planning on bringing out its own smartwatch in 2022.

According to The Information, Facebook is working behind-the-scenes on a health tracking smartwatch which it intends on launching sometime next year.

The watch will reportedly focus on health and messaging and will be available at a close-to-cost price.

It is also tipped to have its own cellular connection and will be compatible with Android and iOS devices. The device will likely be seamlessly connected to all of Facebook’s products and apps and will link to health and fitness equipment such as a bike.

After Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of wearables company Fitbit, Facebook appears to be hungry to expand its own gadget business. The social media giant already released the Portal TV and bought up VR company Oculus in 2020.

Facebook is reportedly furiously working towards a 2022 release, with an upgraded smartwatch expected to be launched the following year.

Exact specs, pricing and concept imagery have still not been leaked to the public.

With the success of the Apple Watch and various Fitbit devices, its no surprise Facebook is looking to diversify its product portfolio into the wearable health tracker market.

And a smartwatch isn’t the only wearable gadget in Facebook’s product pipeline.

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned tech giant is also understood to be working on a pair of smart glasses which would compete against Apple’s rumoured glasses.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
