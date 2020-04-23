HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Facebook Cops Fake-News ‘Virus’

Facebook Cops Fake-News ‘Virus’

By | 23 Apr 2020
, , , , , ,

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook is struggling to deal with a virus of its own – millions of viral links to fake news and information sites about the coronavirus and 5G.

Watchdog group NewsGuard has found coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories remain prominent across Facebook, with some posts receiving thousands of “likes” and comments. 

It also found sites with literally millions of Facebook followers that were touting fake cures. 

Despite attempts to debunk around 100 coronavirus myths, Facebook posts relating to coronavirus misinformation have been shared 1.7 million times and viewed 117 million times.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Radio Rentals Permanently Closes All Brick-And-Mortar Stores
Despite Security Concerns, Daily Zoom Users Rises To 300 Million
ACCC Ruling Allows Retailers To Collectively Bargain With Landlords During COVID-19
Aussie Tracing App: US Giants Google, Apple Hold The Key
Netflix Will Raise $1 Billion In Debt Offering For Content, Production & More
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Radio Rentals Permanently Closes All Brick-And-Mortar Stores
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
April 23, 2020
/
‘Hackers For Hire’ Exploit Security Vulnerability Found In Apple’s Mail App
Apple Cybersecurity Latest News
/
April 23, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Black Shark Pro 3.0 Gaming Smartphone Coming Soon
Cloud Gaming Gaming Gaming Hardware
/
April 23, 2020
/
Bunnings Point Customers Online Ahead of ANZAC Rush
Industry Latest News
/
April 23, 2020
/
Despite Security Concerns, Daily Zoom Users Rises To 300 Million
Communication Latest News Zoom
/
April 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Radio Rentals Permanently Closes All Brick-And-Mortar Stores
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
April 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
After 83 years in operation, Radio Rentals has announced that it is permanently closing its 62 stores and some of...
Read More