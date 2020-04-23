Facebook Cops Fake-News ‘Virus’
SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook is struggling to deal with a virus of its own – millions of viral links to fake news and information sites about the coronavirus and 5G.
Watchdog group NewsGuard has found coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories remain prominent across Facebook, with some posts receiving thousands of “likes” and comments.
It also found sites with literally millions of Facebook followers that were touting fake cures.
Despite attempts to debunk around 100 coronavirus myths, Facebook posts relating to coronavirus misinformation have been shared 1.7 million times and viewed 117 million times.