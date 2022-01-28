Apple is testing a much-requested feature on the first developer beta of iOS15.4: the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask.

The feature will only work for iPhone 12 and 13, and will come at the cost of reduced security.

Apple says of the technology that the “iPhone can recognise the unique features around the eye area to authenticate.” This follows an iOS 13.5 workaround where the phone would detect you are wearing a mask and ask instead for your passcode.

In addition, iOS14.5 let Apple Watch users unlock while wearing a mask, although this technology wasn’t secure enough, with users complaining that anyone with a mask on could unlock most Apple Watches.