Is Sound United set to launch a true health watch in Australia, along with a local health-based cloud monitoring service based on the HEOS OS? And this this the reason that the business was acquired by a major health Company last year.

Masimo, the owners of Sound United who sell the Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Polk and Marantz audio products have announced the expansion of the Heos sound system OS with the introduction of new software that allows Heos based devices to connect with Masimo’s cloud-based health monitoring network.

Masimo is a major health care Company in the USA with their technology used by major hospitals to monitor health vitals of patents. They are also the Company that is involved in a major Court case with Apple over their patented health technology that ended up being stolen and then sold to Apple for their Apple Watch.

When the business acquired Sound United last year one of the world’s leading audio Companies the big question was why a medical Company was acquiring an audio, Company.

Now it’s becoming clearer with the introduction of new HEOS features that deliver the ability the ability to aggregate, record, and display health data from wearable Masimo devices.

By using Sound United’s HEOS OS Masimo will be able to deliver continuous spot-check health via their wellness devices that are tipped to be launched in Australia next year.

Leveraging the HEOS ecosystem, the Masimo Health secure cloud solution will seamlessly be made available to the users of over 4 million HEOS-enabled premium devices from Denon, Marantz, and Definitive Technology the Company claims.

ChannelNews understands that local Sound United management are currently working on a ‘secret’ project that could see the launch of a premium health and fitness tracking device in Australia delivered by a global health Company.

Masimo claim that users of their technology will get unprecedented access to secure, continuous health data which ChannelNews understands is medical grade and can be used by health professionals in the event of an emergency or to identify a deterioration in one’s health.

Masimo’s latest innovation will initially be made available via software upgrade in over 20,000 HEOS Denon Home devices and Masimo Home Health Hubs in the U.S.

An additional four million devices around the world are planned for activation in 2023 the business claims.

Masimo management claim that they are now able to “Bring together synergies in health, cloud-based IoT, and entertainment technologies to create a rich ecosystem designed to revolutionise how we connect and interact with health technologies, including the availability of Masimo’s latest wearable monitoring devices”.

These devices are tipped to be launched in Australia next year.

Health-conscious individuals who want a premium monitoring solution will be able to use the Masimo W1 advanced health tracking watch, that houses Masimo SafetyNet a patient management solution with Radius PPG and Radius Tº sensors.

This device is designed to wirelessly relay data to the HEOS and Masimo Health cloud for storage, analysis, reporting, and transfer it to a health professional.

It can also deliver data to an in-home display such as a tablet or PC.

Masimo claim that as users move throughout the home, and even beyond it, key health data, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, respiration rate, hydration, and temperature, are available continuously, allowing users to track their health and wellness.

The platform will also support the hosting of telehealth sessions from home, with data transfer to clinicians streamlined to assist them in providing the most comprehensive remote care possible.

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo seen above, said, “Today represents a major milestone in the integration of our iconic, premium audio brands and our revolutionary healthcare products designed to save and improve lives. Leveraging Masimo’s clinically proven monitoring technologies, alongside the state-of-the-art engineering and reach of the HEOS technology platform, Masimo plans to transform existing healthcare, safety, and entertainment paradigms to improve life in the hospital and in the home.”

Recently a US Court ruled that key Apple Watch technology owned by Sound United parent Company Masimo, was stolen by a former employee with Apple CEO Tim Cook now fighting having to appear in another court case to explain his involvement in the theft.

Investigations are currently taking place as to the relationship between Apple CEO Tim Cook and Former Masimo Chief Technical Officer Dr. Marcelo Lamego who has been found guilty of stealing patents.