China will have more than 50 per cent of market share for large area displays for the first time this year.

Overall shipments decreased by 8 per cent year on year, per unit, with the total screen size of all units decreasing by 3 per cent.

According to Omdia’s research, China is expected have 55 per cent share of total large area display unit shipments this year, followed by Taiwan with 24.9 per cent and South Korea with 14.7 per cent.

China also has the largest share of total large area shipment area with 61.3 per cent share, followed by Taiwan with 17.1 per cent and South Korea with 15.4 per cent in same period.

BOE is the market leader, with only 33 per cent of these shipments.

“Global recession, demand erosion after a pull-in demand rush during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war froze large area display demand from early 2022 while brands and retailers continued to buy panels and carry many inventories with strong demand expectation especially for IT products,” said Peter Su, Principal Analyst in Omdia’s Display research practice.

“As a result, TV brands cut panel procurement from 2Q22 with IT brands following suit from the middle of 2022. Some brands cut panel demand by half of their original plan such as notebook PC and monitor displays, brands with OEMs still minimising their panel procurement in 4Q22.

“Therefore, IT displays such as tablet PC, notebook PC and monitor displays are leading large area display shipment decrement in 2022.”