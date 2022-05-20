Adidas in partnership with Zound Industries, is set to launch a new pair of 02 SOL headphones that can be charged by sunlight, the unique new sound gear is tipped to be available in July for around $399.

The new headphones have been developed in collaboration with Swedish Company Exeger, who’s ground-breaking Powerfoyle light cell technology is being used to power a multitude of products today.

Powerfoyle, converts any light to electrical energy, in a process inspired by the natural principle of photosynthesis, the Company claims.

The Swedish Company is a driving force in the development of new science and technology for sustainable energy.

Their solar cell innovation transforms any form of light into electrical power allowing the new Adidas headphones to be constantly charged.

Distributed in Australia by Melbourne based Aquipa the 02 SOL headphones are also manufactured using recycled plastic.