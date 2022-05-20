HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 20 May 2022

Adidas in partnership with Zound Industries, is set to launch a new pair of 02 SOL headphones that can be charged by sunlight, the unique new sound gear is tipped to be available in July for around $399.

The new headphones have been developed in collaboration with Swedish Company Exeger, who’s ground-breaking Powerfoyle light cell technology is being used to power a multitude of products today.

Powerfoyle, converts any light to electrical energy, in a process inspired by the natural principle of photosynthesis, the Company claims.

The Swedish Company is a driving force in the development of new science and technology for sustainable energy.

Their solar cell innovation transforms any form of light into electrical power allowing the new Adidas headphones to be constantly charged.

Distributed in Australia by Melbourne based Aquipa the 02 SOL headphones are also manufactured using recycled plastic.

 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
