Apple Presents New AR/VR Headset

By | 20 May 2022

Apple is finally taking on Meta, Sony, and Microsoft in the mixed-reality headset market.

Executives from the tech giant previewed its upcoming headset to the company’s board, made up of Tim Cook and eight independent directors.

This presentation suggests that the product, codenamed N301, could make its way into the market by the end of the year, powered by Apple’s own rOS ‘reality operating system’.

According to Bloomberg sources, the headset’s processors are “on par with those in Apple’s latest Macs” and the first model will offer both VR and AR, with a standalone AR version coming later.

Apple has been working on this headset since 2015, with 2,000 employees working on the device under the Technology Development Group within Apple. Many of these hires came from NASA, while internal engineering leaders for the iPhone and iPad were moved into the team.

It’s worth noting that 2015 was the last time Apple unveiled a major new product, with the Apple Watch.

The headset was originally planned to be released in 2020, with constant delays along the timeline.

Apple was most recently slated to unveil the headset in June at the WWDC, but this now seems unlikely.



