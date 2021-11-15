HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Dodgy Specs Germanica Fridge, Why Did It End Up At Appliances Online

EXCLUSIVE: Dodgy Specs Germanica Fridge, Why Did It End Up At Appliances Online

By | 15 Nov 2021

Mystery surrounds the disappearing $999 Germanica French Door house-brand Fridge at Coles, which has suddenly popped up on the Appliances Online site $300 dearer at $1299 than what Coles was flogging the same refrigerator for. Questions are also being asked about the fridge’s actual size and weight.

Coles, who are struggling to compete with Aldi, initially ranged 200 of the Germanica refrigerators on their site, but when they realised the product was not selling, the big retailer, who operates a consignment model, got local Sydney distributor Ayonz to take the fridges back.

Coles Best Buy listing for Germanica Fridge.

They have also eliminated any reference to the overpriced Germanica offering now being ranged at Appliances online.

Coles described it as a 545L French Door Refrigerator, Appliances Online describe it as a 490L model.

So why the difference, the gross size of the refrigerator on the Germanica site is described as, total capacity 490L (net) / 545L (gross), which begs the question as to which size do retailers advertise.

The gross weight on the Coles Best Buy website was described as 106KG. On the Appliances Online website it’s described as being 97KG, while on the official Germanica website there is no Net or Gross weight.

As for specs, Appliances online claim the height is 1808mm, width 833mm, depth 740mm.

On the official Germanica site operated by Sydney-based distributor Ayonz, who regularly advertise their Blaupunkt TVs on Catch and Cheap as Chips, there are two different sizes. At the top of the page, they have H 1808 X W833 X D740.
In their dimensions section they describe the width as being the same as the height at 1808mm.

Appliances Online, which is part of the Winnings Group, have not said why they are charging $300 more for the Germanica refrigerator.

Ayonz have also not said how many Germanica refrigerators they actually sold at Coles Best Buys, which appears to be struggling to sell appliances and electrical goods up against Aldi who pioneered the Specials concept in a supermarket.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
ScotPac Rescues Cash Strapped Ayonz
Appliances Online, The Good Guys & Narta Caught Up In Changhong China Ban
EXCLUSIVE: Winning Profits Soar, Revenues Up By $81M
What Ever Happened To Toshiba Appliances?
Blaupunkt Looking For Distributors To Stick Name On Products
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Adobe Fireworks Scam A New Way To Get People To Sign Up To Creative Cloud
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
Toll Strikes Threaten Kmart’s Xmas
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
Woolworths Team With Telstra For AI Push
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
Apple Takes On Teams With ‘Business Essentials’
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
White House Blocks Intel’s Chinese Foundry Plans
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Adobe Fireworks Scam A New Way To Get People To Sign Up To Creative Cloud
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Greed is apparently a big part of Adobe’s culture today, and profit at any cost  appears to be the order...
Read More