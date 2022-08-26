Sydney based distributor Tempo has cut a deal with Energizer the Company that has the famous bunny that just “Keeps Going & Going”.

But instead of batteries Tempo is set to sell Energiser power boards and cables with retailers lapping up the product because as one JB Hi Fi executive said, “Energiser is trusted and well-known brand”.

Recently Tempo launched a range of Monster power boards with their new Energiser branded cables and power boards set to be sold into retailers in Australia, New Zealand Pacific Islands, Singapore, and Malaysia.

According to Gary Brown General Manager of Product Lines at Tempo retailers in Australia are keen to range the Energiser branded products because of the trust placed in the brand by consumers.

The initial range will consist of surge cubes power boards, and cables and shortly smart power solutions”.

Tempo secured the deal via TennRich International Corp (TIC) the global licensee of the Energizer brand.

Brown added “We are entering the market with a range of products designed and tooled from the ground up to meet the power solution requirements for each of these markets”.