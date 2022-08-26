German audio brand Braun is embarking on its awaited return to Australia, with Melbourne based Premium Sound appointed as the first stockist.

Based in St Kilda, Victoria, Premium sound has established itself as a go to provider of high end audio and hi-fi over a 50 year history. With the addition of the Braun range in their showroom, Premium Sound looks to provide customers with an even greater range of premium offerings.

“We stand by our promises of impeccable customer service, offering the best quality products in the market and a showroom experience based on spending time and freedom of choice,” said Premium Sound owners Rob Bergervoet and Jonathan Dugdale.

“We look forward to demonstrating Braun Audio, as much as displaying its beautiful designs.”

Braun’s return was announced in 2019, with Aqipa emerging as the exclusive AU/NZ distributor last year.

“We are honoured to be part of the Braun Audio comeback in Australia, after its successful launch in Europe and in parts of the Asian market. With the addition of Braun Audio, Premium Sound’s portfolio of high calibre audio brands is growing,” said Aqipa Head of Sales Darren Flood.

“We are convinced the Braun Audio range will also open up new customer segments for the audio category in Australia, with its impeccable design heritage, range of features and outstanding audio performance”

The LE speaker range is the latest offering from Braun, based on the company’s infamous LE1 speaker, the first electrostatic mode loudspeaker available on the German Hi-Fi market, with production starting in 1959.

With styling reminiscent of the original, the new range is made up of the compact LE03, the mid-range LE02 and the flagship LE01.

The LE speaker range is available in Black and White finishes:

LE03 – RRP $490.00

LE02 – RRP $990.00 (including table stand)

LE01 – RRP $1,990.00 (including table stand)

Accessories for the range include: