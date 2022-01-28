HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Loewe Goes After Samsung With All New Twin Processor TV

EXCLUSIVE: Loewe Goes After Samsung With All New Twin Processor TV

By | 28 Jan 2022

European TV brand Loewe has finally announced the availability of their all-new award winning bild 1 OLED TVs for the Australian market after initial delays in stock deliveries.

The new Loewe models will be available at The Good Guys and specialist dealers from February 1st, 2022 they include an all new new twin proccessor system.

The range, which is manufactured in Europe, includes the Loewe bild i.65 / bild is.65, bild i.55, bild is.55 and a new bild i.48.

Apart from their new fabric-covered rear panel, Loewe has reengineered the overall TV.

On board is a brand-new chassis and 2 processors, one for apps and smart TV management and another for visual and audio processing.

They are one of the first TV brands to deliver twin quad core processors in a TV.

Distributed by Melbourne based Indi Imports, CEO Paul Riachi said, “This is really the very 1st of the new look Loewe OLED TV that have been re-designed from the ground up”.

He said that “When combined with the new Loewe SL7 chassis, the powerful NT7 processor and new os7 software consumers are getting not only excellent European design but a TV that houses cutting edge technology complete with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos”.

Built in are four HDMI inputs with functions such as eARC, HFR, ALLM and four USB ports and the os7 software ensures super-fast access to all current and natively integrated streaming services.

Another plus is that it now only takes four seconds to turn on a Loewe bild i TV due to the fast processor.

Unlike most other TV’s standard gear built in includes an integrated hard disk recorder Loewe dr+ and 1 TB of hard disk space, making it easy to record TV shows.

The Loewe remote control has also been completely redesigned and now comes with an integrated voice assistant, Bluetooth and direct buttons for numerous streaming services including Netflix and YouTube.

The newly designed, easy-to-read Loewe home screen shows all important content and an almost limitless selection of entertainment options at a glance.

The Winner of the iF Design Awards last year the Loewe bild i has two concealed integrated speakers with 40 watts of total music power – ensuring invisible but perfectly audible sound.

Also built into this TV is the Loewe klang bar i with eight powerful drivers and 80 watts of total music power ensures impressive stereo sound radiating to the front.

It discreetly blends in with the underside and rear panel of the display and emphasizes the elegant design of the television. T

The Loewe can also be combined with a new Loewe klang sub5 modular subwoofer which can be upgraded to a complete all-in-one home cinema system.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
EXCLUSIVE: The Good Guys Expands European TV Offering
TV OS Battle Looms As Brands Switch Sides
Samsung Leaps Into The NFT World
LG Unveils World’s Largest — And Smallest — OLED TVs
CES 2022: Samsung Takes TVs To A New Level
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple To Let iPhones Process Card Payments
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/
Woke VAX Comments See Thousands Dump Spotify
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/
Samsung Outperforms Intel In Processor Market
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/
LG Appliance Sales Surge But Bad News Coming
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/
New Western Digital Flash Drive Perfect For Small Businesses
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple To Let iPhones Process Card Payments
Latest News
/
January 28, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple is planning to roll out a new service that will let businesses accept card payments on their iPhones, without...
Read More