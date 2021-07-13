Hisense is set to relaunch Toshiba TVs in Australia via an exclusive deal with The Good Guys.

The Toshiba TV brand was initially built up by Harvey Norman over several years, with many in the industry expecting the national retailer to be appointed to sell the brand.

The loss to TGG has upset several Harvey Norman franchisees.

According to The Good Guys management the retailer has been “negotiating the deal for several months” with Hisense.

Recently The Good Guys appointed Tania Garonzi the General Manager of Hisense as Merchandising Director with senior TGG management stressing that the deal with Hisense was done “long before” Tania’s appointment.

The new Toshiba range of TV’s will start appearing in TGG stores in July with the bulk of the new range set to be available by September 2021.

According to Terry Smart the CEO of JB Hi Fi the appointment of TGG to sell the Toshiba TV brand “will further strengthen” the retailers TV offering with further TV announcements expected later this year.

Hisense has purchased the Toshiba Visual Solutions Corporation and the license to use the Toshiba brand for television products for the next 40 years with the range set to be expanded in 2022 and 2023 according to Hisense management.

The new range will be radically different that the current Hisense models delivering for the TGG management a two clear brand strategy.

TGG management said that they were selected due to their positive working relationship with Hisense Australia and their belief in the value the Toshiba television brand positioning will add to their television offering going forward.

TGG buyers have selected an exclusive premium range of Toshiba televisions that will be on shelves shortly.

Under the Hisense deal Toshiba Japan still remains instrumental in the product design and development process of Toshiba television products.

Hisense management claims that “This ensures the brand’s heritage is maintained from conceptualisation to the finished product”.

All Toshiba TV products sold in Australia will be backed by a two-year manufacturer warranty with Toshiba’s proprietary Regza technology at the heart of all Toshiba TVs.

This is seen as one of the best engines in the world with reviewers rating it for the way that it delivers “stunning picture quality”.

Production of the Toshiba TV’s will take place at Hisense’s TV manufacturing plant under Toshiba Visual Solutions Corporation quality control management.

The brand was initially acquired by Hisense so that they could get traction in the US market.