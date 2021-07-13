Business Rescue Packages Announced For Sydney
Scott Morrison has announced today that the Commonwealth will provide targeted support to both individuals and businesses impacted by the ongoing Sydney lockdown, despite originally suggesting the latter payments would be the state’s responsibility.
“
Businesses will be eligible for payments of between $1,500 and $10,000 per week. Payments will be of up to 40 per cent of payroll amounts, maxing out at $10,000 a week. Sole traders are eligible for $1,000 a week. This will be funded 50/50 by the Commonwealth and the State governments.
Individuals
In week four, those payments will be
NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet also announced