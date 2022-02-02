HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
EXCLUSIVE: Alogic To Get Into Premium Monitors & Web Cams

By | 2 Feb 2022

As brands such as Belkin, Cygnett and Monster go head-to-head in the accessory market, Melbourne based distributor ALogic has crept under the radar with a range of high-quality accessories which according to retailers such as JB Hi Fi are proving a hit with work from home warriors.

Among the new 2022 products coming is a premium monitor and 4K web cam along with a range of new products that are designed for people “looking for better productivity from the tools they are now having to use working from home” said A Logic Director Pratik Kumar.

Among the new products launched this year is a new Thunderbolt 4 Blaze Dock and Hub which houses a multitude of connectivity options.

Manufactured from premium aluminium the dock delivers up to 95 watts of power to a notebook. Also in the new range of products is an Elite Adjustable Laptop stand. Retailing for $99.95.

The Riser stand allows height and angle to be easily adjusted to minimise neck fatigue while improving a desired field of view.

According to Kumar, the business is not interested in the “cheap bottom end of the market.”

“We are manufacturing high-quality high-performance products, which are designed to be used every day for several hours.”

Shortly A Logic will launch a high end 4K web cam that “looks” smart. It will have auto focus and AI built in.

The Company is also getting into the monitor market with a premium display that Kumar claims will match the “best from Apple at a significantly lower price.”

Another ALogic product that is proving popular is their new 3-in-1 Charger for Apple devices including the new iPhones, Apple Watch (Compatible with all models) and AirPods/AirPods Pro which can be charged wirelessly.

The product includes an Apple certified Apple Watch Charger.

According to Kumar the biggest problem at the moment is shipping and supply.

“Like most suppliers we are facing supply problems and the problems are getting worse as we move into 2022” he said.

Currently JB Hi Fi is ranging over 113 ALogic products.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
