Donald Trump labelled him the architect of ‘Fake News’ now Jeff Zucker, the long-time head of CNN has been sacked after failing to disclose a long-time romantic relationship with Allison Gollust the chief spokesperson for the news network, that is a big fan of President Joe Biden and the US Democrats.

The ratings were already falling at scandal prone CNN the US news serviced that is available on Fetch TV and Foxtel.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years,” Zucker said in a memo to staff on Wednesday.

“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong,” he added. “I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run”.

CNN in December fired host Chris Cuomo, the brother of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, after an investigation into allegations he was helping defend his brother against sexual harassment claims.

Gollust released a statement shortly after saying that she and Zucker had been professional colleagues for over 20 years but their relationship “changed during COVID.”

the New York Times reported that one insider called the comments “a total lie.”

“They’ve been together for years,” the source dished.

“And she’s still lying about it today — the statement she made that ‘recently our relationship changed during COVID’ is a total lie.”

Gollust, who like Zucker is divorced, will remain at CNN.

She briefly served as Andrew Cuomo’s communications director in 2013 and had been tipped as a potential successor to Zucker as president of CNN.

Former President Donald Trump celebrated CNN CEO Jeff Zucker’s resignation calling the newly unemployed CNN executive a “world-class sleazebag.”

“Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else,” Trump said in an emailed statement.

“Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World. Jeff Zucker is gone — congratulations to all!”