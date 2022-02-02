HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
NSW Commits $171M To EV Charging Network

NSW Commits $171M To EV Charging Network

By | 2 Feb 2022

The NSW Government has committed to a $171 million push towards creating a network of over a thousand electric vehicle charging station across the state, in a bid to push the move towards greener vehicles.

The government will fund 50 per cent of the capital costs, to the tune of $35 million, in what will be a four year roll out.

“This is expected to unlock around $160 million in private investment under our plan to build the biggest electric vehicle charging network in Australia,” Treasurer Matt Kean said.

“Investments in renewable generation and charging infrastructure will also help our economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”



