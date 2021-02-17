Event Cinemas has made the surprise move of launching its own at-home streaming platform for movie-goers who want to watch new releases in their living room.

Event, which rakes in a quarter of Australia’s cinematic box office, has debuted a new video-on-demand services which will see customers rent movies at home for just $4.99.

The service is tied to its Cinebuzz loyalty club, which comprises 2.5 million members, and only allows users to rent the films for a limited amount of time.

Named Cinebuzz On Demand, the service has been in development for 18 months – even before COVID-19 took hold and severely limited the number of cinema showings Event could hold.

The platform is wading into an extraordinarily competitive streaming market, with the likes of Apple, Amazon and Google already offering video-on-demand rentals.

Services such as Disney+ are also offering straight-to-streaming releases, bypassing the box office altogether.

Event Hospitality & Entertainment chief executive Jane Hastings told news.com.au Event is not concerned the on-demand video service will hurt its already-struggling ticket sales.

“We definitely don’t want to take the number of visits [to cinemas] down but we’ve got no fear of that. If you decide to stay at home, you’re staying at home. If you decide to go out, we battle with ‘are you going to go to dinner, are you going to take the kids bowling?’. It’s different competitive set,” she said.

Cinebuzz On Demand is available now to customers at cinebuzzondemand.eventcinemas.com.au.