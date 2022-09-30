HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Epson’s New Flagship Projector Displays Up To 150-Inches

Epson’s New Flagship Projector Displays Up To 150-Inches

By | 30 Sep 2022

Japanese Electronics Manufacturer Epson has announced its latest home entertainment solution – the EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector.

Fully named, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K PRO-UHD Ultra Short-Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector, the new projector makes use of next generation, ultra-short throw technology that delivers a true premium 4K HDR viewing experience displayed up to 150-inches, maintaining sharp, detailed and colourful imagery in almost any environment.

The projector is fitted with an advanced ultra-short throw lens and 4K PRO-UHD 3-chip 3LCD technology which is capable of projecting 4,000 lumens of white and colour brightness for and ultra-realistic and detailed picture in both bright and dark environments.

“Streaming live sports games with an epic, larger-than-life picture from the comfort of your home is the next big thing to being physically at a game,” said Fernando Tamashiro, product manager, Epson America, Inc.

“The EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector brings an astounding viewing experience with complete content immersion, while only needing to be placed inches from the wall. With a display size up to 150-inches, avid sports fans, gamers, and movie enthusiasts will feel like they are part of all the action.”

Epson’s new projector features a Yamaha built 2.1 channel virtual surround sound system, solidifying it as a comprehensive home cinema solution, alongside it’s 60Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR picture.

The equipped HDMI input makes it an ideal gaming solution, boosting refresh rates up to 120Hz on a 1080p picture, for massive big screen immersion.

Finally, the EpiqVision Ultra LS800 features the latest Android TV interface with built-in Google assistant for voice search, and a simple-to-use remote for easy navigation and smart streaming.

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K PRO-UHD Ultra Short-Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector is available for $3,499 USD, (~A$5,379.97) with a two-year warranty and two-business day full unit replacement with free shipping. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be announced.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Is Microsoft Trying To Steer People Away From Xbox Live Gold?
Amazon’s Fire TV Cube Upscales FHD Content To 4K
Razer, Qualcomm To Launch “Worlds First” 5G Gaming Handheld
Acer Adds Intel’s 13th-Gen Chips To Desktop Gaming Range
Intel Unveils 13th-Gen Processors And AMD Should Be Worried
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Optus To Pay For Passports
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Is Microsoft Trying To Steer People Away From Xbox Live Gold?
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Logitech Targets Apple Market With ‘Designed For Mac’ Range
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Retail Job Vacancies To Impact Xmas Trading: ARA
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
Amazon’s Roomba Deal In More Trouble
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Optus To Pay For Passports
Latest News
/
September 30, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Optus has agreed to pay to replace millions of passports that were compromised in the recent data breach. “Optus has...
Read More