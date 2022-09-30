HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 30 Sep 2022

Australian consumers are becoming increasingly willing to pay more for products produced using environmentally friendly methods.

According to a survey of 1,000 Australians commissioned by GetApp, 49 per cent indicated they would pay more for green products – but only up to a point.

Of the respondents willing to pay extra, the majority (57 per cent) said they were only willing to pay up to 10 per cent more, 35 per cent would pay up to 20 per cent extra, and only 5 per cent would pay more than 20 per cent.

“Despite Australia being committed to circular economy processes, Australian consumers expressed dissatisfaction with company actions to reduce waste,” says Andrew Blair, Content Analyst at GetApp Australia.

“There is a division of consumers willing to pay more for products produced through circular economy principles.

“Therefore, companies looking to make their mark in the sustainable products market must think carefully about their marketing approach by informing their customers and raising awareness about the circular economy.”



