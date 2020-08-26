HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
EPOS Audio Launch Microsoft Teams-Certified ‘ADAPT’ Series Headphones

26 Aug 2020
EPOS Audio, which specialises in high-end audio solutions for enterprise and gaming, has launched a range of premium, ADAPT Series headphones for the newfound remote workforce.

Made for people working from home, this entire line of headphones feature a dedicated button for Microsoft Team and come with a USB dongle for easy connection to your laptop or computer.

The ADAPT Series is designed to be comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and deliver rich sound and incredibly effective Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), so you want to wear them whether you’re working or not.

At the bottom end of this premium line there is the ADAPT 360 ($399), which sport a stylish over-ear design and ergonomic ear pads that enhance the noise dampening of the ANC. They offer up to 46 hours of battery life (though you can also connect via the 3.5mm jack plug when out of charge) and fold down, making them easy to store and pack.

ADAPT 360

ADAPT 460T ($480) has a great design for business situations. It has comfortable in-ear buds that are effective at cutting out background noise, and a light neckband headset that has controls for taking calls, mute, ANC on/off, volume control, one-touch access to your preferred Voice Assistant, and a dedicated Microsoft Teams button. This headset offers up to 14 hours of talk time.

At the same price point is the ADAPT 560 ($480), for those that prefer over-the-ear headphones. It features a discrete boom dual mics, which can be folded away into the headband when not in use. EPOS Voice technology enables you to interact with people around you without having to remove the headset.

ADAPT 460T

EPOS Audio’s flagship product in this line is the ADAPT 660 ($640), featuring EPOS AI machine learning algorithms for voice pick-up for a natural listening experience. The ear-cups have four adaptive ANC microphones that monitor your working environment and adjust noise reduction.

The ADAPT 660 earcups have a touch pad, with swipe and tap controls for taking calls and controlling media.

ADAPT 660

