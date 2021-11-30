Optus has connected its first customers to its multi band 5G standalone network, ahead of a full commercial roll out next year.

Users of OPPO X3 Pro 5G smartphones will enjoy increased coverage, lower latency, greater reliability for Optus 5G customers.

This standalone 5G network is the first of its kind in Australia.

“The evolution of 5G is moving almost as fast as our 5G speeds and it’s important to us that we continue to deliver our customers with innovative technology that improves their lives,” said Lambo Kanagaratnam, Optus Vice President Network.

“As it matures, 5G standalone is going to play a critical role in enabling a multitude of use cases thanks to its incredible responsiveness and bandwidth.

“This really is the future of 5G and it’s exciting to be able to get this into the hands of customers so that we can start to test and learn in a real-world environment what 5G standalone is capable of.”

Optus is building its standalone network in conjunction with Ericsson and Nokia.

“For our enterprise customers 5G standalone will provide the ability to slice the network into different virtual segments which will offer increased flexibility, maximum efficiency and importantly the opportunity for them to increase revenue through automation,” Kanagaratnam explains.