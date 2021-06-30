HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Elon Musk’s Starlink To Challenge Oz Internet Providers Within Weeks

By | 30 Jun 2021
Elon Musk says his satellite network Starlink in on track to provide broadband internet to everywhere on Earth aside from the polar region by August.

So far, 1,500 satellites have been launched, with Starlink already operating in a dozen countries.

“We’re, I think, on our way to having a few hundred thousand users, possibly over 500,000 users within 12 months,” Musk explained.

He also says he has signed deals with two “major country” telecom operators, but refused to name them. Australian users can sign up for the service on the Starlink website.

“Starlink is ideally suited for areas of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge,” the website notes.

“Unbounded by traditional ground infrastructure, Starlink can deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable or completely unavailable.”

During the current beta phase, data speeds will vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations.

“As we launch more satellites, install more ground stations and improve our networking software, data speed, latency and uptime will improve dramatically,” the website explains.

