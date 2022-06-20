HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australian Demand For Model Y Shocks Elon Musk

Australian Demand For Model Y Shocks Elon Musk

By | 20 Jun 2022

Last week, Tesla announced its Model Y is finally coming to the Australian market, following multiple delays.

The Tesla press release issued last week said that first deliveries are planned for August to November this year.

Within hours, this date had already been pushed back to February – March 2023 – at least for New South Wales orders, both ‘personal’ and ‘business’.

By the end of the year, you couldn’t get a Model Y before next May, a deliver time of almost a year!

Even Elon Musk was shocked at Australia’s uptake

“We’re working on accelerating RHD Model Y production,” he tweeted, in response to a story about the blown out delivery times. “Didn’t expect demand to be so high!”

At least this is some assurance that those who order now might not be waiting around a year to get their car.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Tesla Model Y Launches In Australia
Elon Musk Plans To Take Twitter Public Again
Elon Musk Lets Go Of A$5.6 billion In Tesla Shares
Elon Musk To Join Twitter Board
Elon Musk Now Twitter’s Largest Shareholder
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TPG Launches 10 Gigabit Fast Fibre Offering
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/
Velvet Sound Audio Chips Leave CDs In The Dust
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/
Amazon Running Out Of Prospective Workers
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/
Apple M2 Benchmark Tests Trump Intel
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/
Google Pixel 6a Promo Images Leak
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TPG Launches 10 Gigabit Fast Fibre Offering
Latest News
/
June 20, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
TPG Telecom has today announced its new 10 Gigabit Fast Fibre offering. The insanely fast internet service is available to...
Read More