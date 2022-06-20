New promo images of the upcoming Google Pixel 6a have leaked, giving those interested an updated look at the new handset.

The leaked photos were posted on Twitter by established leaker and tipster Evan Blass and reveal that the design of the mid-range device is rather reminiscent of the current Google Pixel 6.

According to the pictures, the phone will be available in chalk (white), sage (green) and charcoal (grey).

Some 6A pix to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/2jsMK8Y5FG — Ev (@evleaks) June 14, 2022

While the leak reveals no new information on what the phone will offer spec wise, plenty has leaked already, giving those looking to buy one a taste of what’s in store.

The Google Pixel 6a will be powered by the same Google Tensor chip that is found in the standard Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and will be offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also have a 6.1-inch OLED display, with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 1080×2400 resolution.

The camera module will boast a 12.2MP main camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera, whilst the selfie camera will be 8MP. With a 4,410mAh, the battery is rather large for the power, and will be quick to charge with 30W support.

The Google Pixel 6a will be available for pre-order on the 28th of July.