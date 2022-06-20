Millions of Apple iPhone users may be eligible for financial compensation following a lawsuit that claims the company intentionally slowed older devices.

Consumer rights activist Justin Gutmann has filed for legal action against the Cupertino based tech company, saying that they “misled” their consumers by intentionally throttling the performance of older iPhones in 2017 to hide the dwindling performance of device batteries.

According to Gutmann’s claims, devices were slowed “by up to 58%” without warning.

Apple initially stated that it had never intentionally shortened the life of its devices, but has since admitted to slowing the performance of their older devices.

Apple introduced a power management tool in January 2017 that was designed to protect users from obsolescence and random shutdowns. However, in the update, Apple failed to mention the resulting slowdown that would occur in the download description, and as a result, mislead users, according to the claim.

“Instead of doing the honorable and legal thing by their customers and offering a free replacement, repair service or compensation, Apple instead misled people by concealing a tool in software updates that slowed their devices by up to 58%,” says Gutmann.

If Apple lose the case, it will be looking at a fine of over £750 million ($1.32 billion AUD) that would be distributed among the almost 25 million affected users.

Apple has previously been fined over similar cases by Italy for €10 million and by the US for $310 million.

Affected models include the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X.