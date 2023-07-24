Elon Musk has claimed he was looking into changing the logo of Twitter.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

He posted an image of a flickering ‘X’, with Twitter Spaces audio chat replying “Yes” when asked if the logo will be changing, “it should have been done a long time ago.”

Since the acquisition of Twitter by Musk, the company business name was changed to X Corp, in an effort to create a “super app.”

At the moment the logo, a blue bird, is “our most recognisable asset. That’s why we’re so protective of it.”

For a short period around April, the bird was replaced by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, driving a surge in the coin’s market value.

Twitter has also recently been under siege, following Musk announcing the company would be limiting the amount of tweet accounts can view a day.

This assisted with the growth of rival Threads, gaining over 100 million sign ups with five days after release.

The most recent complication for Twitter however, was a lawsuit filed last week claiming they owe former employees around $500 million in severance pay, with over half of its staff being laid off since the acquisition by Musk, in an effort to cut costs.