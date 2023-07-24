Elon Musk Claims Twitter Logo Will Change
Elon Musk has claimed he was looking into changing the logo of Twitter.
“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”
He posted an image of a flickering ‘X’, with Twitter Spaces audio chat replying “Yes” when asked if the logo will be changing, “it should have been done a long time ago.”
Since the acquisition of Twitter by Musk, the company business name was changed to X Corp, in an effort to create a “super app.”
At the moment the logo, a blue bird, is “our most recognisable asset. That’s why we’re so protective of it.”
For a short period around April, the bird was replaced by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, driving a surge in the coin’s market value.
Twitter has also recently been under siege, following Musk announcing the company would be limiting the amount of tweet accounts can view a day.
This assisted with the growth of rival Threads, gaining over 100 million sign ups with five days after release.
The most recent complication for Twitter however, was a lawsuit filed last week claiming they owe former employees around $500 million in severance pay, with over half of its staff being laid off since the acquisition by Musk, in an effort to cut costs.