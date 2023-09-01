A new sleek, square shaped Deebot X2 Omni has been unveiled by Ecovacs at IFA 2023 and is the latest addition to the Ecovacs Deebot X lineup, delivering new navigation, and robotic vacuuming and mopping capability.

Designed to work seamlessly throughout the house, even under the tightest spaces, including a bed, the new machine has a Semi Solid State Lidar built into the body of the robot rather than sitting above it, which enables it to navigate a low height of 9.5cm and a width of 32cm.

A new 8,000pa, engine delivers 60% more powerful suction than its predecessor, without an increase in noise.

The all-in-one OMNI station offers a fully automatic cleaning solution, can wash out the mopping pads in 55 degrees Celsius hot water, and dry them with hot air. The dust container is emptied automatically, clean water is refilled, and it has a self-cleaning function. All you have to do is let the Deebot X2 Omni do the cleaning for you.

As a new innovation from Ecovacs, the bot has new machine learning technology such that it can independently select the best navigation strategy, enabling more precise, flexible obstacle avoidance, improving responsiveness, and providing smoother movement. It’s also equipped with new and improved 3D map technology.

Users can also use YIKO 2.0 voice assistant, which combines optics and algorithms, achieving a faster response time and higher detection sensitivity.

Availability and pricing for all regions and markets is still to come, and we’ll be sure to update when this information is available.