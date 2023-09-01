HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Cygnett Delivers World First Mag Accessory Range At IFA 2023

By | 1 Sep 2023

Melbourne based accessories Company Cygnett is one of the few Australian Companies at IFA this year and they are grabbing attention with a world first mag safe product, that works across both Apple and Android devices.

They have also revealed a total overall of their packaging claiming that the last two metres is a critical part of the purchase journey for consumers and that “It constantly needs to be refreshed”.

The standout product is a brand-new modular ecosystem called MagFamily which is basically a well thought out accessory system that brings together a magnetic stand, for either a smartphone or watch along with a unique battery pack that charges behind a smartphone.

Designed and developed in Australia over the past 12 months, MagFamily is a new generation of magnetic accessories that work seamlessly together and keep users powered, protected and connected 24 hours a day.

The range consists of a a dual magnet Power Bank, 2-in-1 magnetic docking station, magnetic phone cases, and multiple in-car magnetic mount solutions (vent, window, adhesive).

Speaking at IFA CEO Jason Carrington said that the business is looking to release more products over the coming months, including a magnetic strap mount and phone stand.

“The Cygnett MagFamily ecosystem not only redefines the way we stay charged, but it also redefines how accessories work together”.

“While Cygnett has traditionally offered accessories across various categories, MagFamily centres around the “Better Together” approach. This has led us to develop an ecosystem of products meticulously designed to harmoniously complement each other, ensuring users can power every moment”, he said.

MagFamily will be sold by major CE retailers in Australia, NZ, UK, Middle East and Asia. Stock is expected to arrive in-store from mid-September onwards.
MagFamily range:

• MagMove Dual Magnetic Power Bank (AU RRP) $74.95
• MagStation 2-in-1 Magentic Dock + Power Bank (AU RRP) $149.95
• MagDrive Magnetic Vent Mount (AU RRP) $44.95
• MagDrive Magnetic Window Mount (AU RRP) $44.95
• MagDrive Magnetic Extended Window Mount (AU RRP) $44.95
• MagDrive Magnetic Adhesive Mount (AU RRP) $29.95



