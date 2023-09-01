Yamaha Corporation has been a doyen of quality audio and music for decades and new additions to its MusicCast system are often long awaited. Fans have complained about a lack of new products.

Today that changes, with the Japanese music icon announcing two devices: the MusicCast 200 Multimedia Music System, which links different audio inputs and streams it to a MusicCast system, and the R-N600A Network Receiver, which acts as the hub of your home sound system. You add your TV sound, home theatre sound and more.

MusicCast 200 Multimedia Music System

The MusicCast 200 continues the expansion of the TSX desktop audio series and supports playback from a variety of sound sources such as Bluetooth, CD, DAB+ radio, smartphones and USB. This latest model adds network features.

Design and elegant appeal has been a feature of MusicCast and the 200 has an iconic, clean and contemporary design. The MusicCast 200 has inbuilt 8cm, 2-waycoaxial speakers and is big and solid enough to ensure optimum sound. You can use the MusicCast 200’s flat top surface as a Qi2 charging station for your phone.

Yamaha says the MusicCast 200 delivers accurate sound production over a wide frequency range-from dynamic, solid reliable bass to high frequencies rich in harmonic content, along with warmly natural midrange production.

Yamaha says sound quality is further enhanced by the unit’s advanced digital signal processor.

You can stream your inputs around home.

The MusicCast 200 will be available in late 2023 for $999.

Yamaha R-N600A Network Receiver

The network receiver acts as a hub in your home for inputting sound from other devices such as your loungeroom TV or home theatre, and pushing it out to your network speakers.

Yamaha describes the R-N600A as an entry-level model in an ecosystem that lets you enjoy a big variety of music content, including streaming music with true Hi-Fi quality.

The R-N600A features the fusion of Yamaha’s analogue audio technologies with digital advancements. It has Yamaha True Sound which the company says handles everything related to sound and music, from musical instruments to professional audio equipment.

True Sound “allows listeners to simply close their eyes, feel the artist performing in their presence, and experience the profound sensation of being truly ‘closer to the artist’,” says Yamaha.

The unit also features Yamaha’s “total purity audio reproduction technology”, and “pure direct mode”, which enables signals to travel the shortest possible circuit route, bypassing the buffer amp and the tone, loudness and buffer controls to virtually eliminate any signal degradation. It achieves the purest sound quality,” the company says.

It’s expected to be available in October 2023 for $1199.