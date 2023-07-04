Ecovacs Robotics have been awarded a Canstar Blue 2023 Innovation Excellence Award for ‘Cleaning Appliances’ for the third year in a row, thanks to the new WINBOT W1 PRO robotic window cleaner.

This also marks the first recognition outside of robotic vacuum cleaners, with previously recognised products being the DEEBOT X1 OMNI and DEEBOT T9+ robot vacuums.

These awards are based on the uniqueness of the product along with how disruptive or new it is to the category.

The WINBOT W1 PRO window cleaning robot was launched in March this year, and features multiple proprietary cleaning and suction technologies, delivering spotless and simple cleaning, optimising the commitment Ecovacs made to deliver innovative home robotics to Aussies with convenience and time-saving benefits.

It was recognised due to the design, which allows Aussies to clean with no hassle, including features such as dual direction cross auto-spray technology, a powerful steady-climbing system, WIN-SLAM 3.0 path planning, anti-flare edge detection technology, and a strong suction power of 2,800Pa.

It is compatible with the user-friendly Ecovacs app and can vocalise real time updates for a hands free cleaning experience.

Editor in Chief at Canstar Blue, Christine Seib said, “The WINBOT W1 PRO’s mix of effectiveness, convenience and connectivity is what wowed Canstar Blue’s Innovation Excellence judging panel, which recognised that the combination relied on the development of multiple proprietary technologies by ECOVACS. Maintaining streak-free glass in and around the home is few people’s favourite job – and a job that’s just not physically possible for many householders – so the WINBOT W1 PRO also addresses a real consumer need.”

“This isn’t surprising from a company that has received multiple Innovation Excellence awards in the Appliances category due to its sharp focus on meeting Australians’ growing interest in time-saving robotic appliances with consistently strong product offerings.”

Regional Director of Australia and New Zealand at Ecovacs Robotics, Karen Powell said, “We are honoured to be recognised in this year’s Canstar Blue Innovation Excellence Awards, which is made even more special by being the only brand recognised in Cleaning Appliances, for our WINBOT W1 PRO. It also marks the third year in a row that ECOVACS has won this award, an acknowledgement of our track record in consistently delivering new innovation, year-after-year, that delivers true convenience and time-saving benefits into Australian homes.”

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary in 2023, being recognised in this way by Canstar Blue is particularly meaningful, and we remain committed to leading advancements in home robotics into the future.”

It was built with high-quality materials, along with strong driving treads, precise gravity settings allows for a smooth, stable window cleaning experience. The strong suction power strengthens the grip on windows, and delivers a firmer wipe.

It can create a thorough and comprehensive clean through the WIN-SLAM 3.0 technology, and can automatically clean in a back-and-forth motion with three modes including, fast clean, deep clean, and spot clean.

The spraying technology allows the dissolving and removal of stains, with a 60mL reservoir and wide range spray angle, reducing cloth changes and allows all areas to be kept wet while cleaning.

The high precision sensors can detect edges like frameless windows, which allows the adjust of the cleaning route in just 0.02 seconds.

Coming equipped with a large microfiber material allowing for great water absorption, and cleaning without leaving water streaks, and the app, combined with real time updates, allowing for convenient remote controlling.

It is available for $799.00 AUD from Bing Lee stores, and online at JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, The Good Guys, Robot Specialist, Amazon, eBay, or ECOVACS.com/au.