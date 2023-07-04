HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Future Apple AirPods Could Include Health Features

By | 4 Jul 2023

Apple are said to be incorporating health and wellness features into future models of Apple Airpods, which will be able to track vital parameters, and enhance capabilities of the earphones.

It is said significant innovations related to hearing health and body temperature are planned for release in the next few years.

The future generations are now expected to be fit with a body temperature sensor, which should be able to accurately measure the body temp of the user through the ear canal, and is said to be more effective than the Apple Watch 8 and Ultra.

There are also plans to position future versions as a substitute for hearing aids, due to FDA regulation allowing the purchasing of hearing aids over the counter without prescriptions. These future generations may get a hearing test feature enabling users to detect any hearing issues.

The feature is expected to play different sounds and tones to determine the hearing capacity of the user. Live Listen and Conversation Boost are already on Airpods.

These are still a few years away at least, with an expected debuting in 2025.

Apple are also reportedly updating the Airpods with a USB-C port expected to launch in September this year, and could possibly explore reducing the price to entry-level Airpods.



