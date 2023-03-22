HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Ecovacs Launch Three New Robo Vacs

By | 22 Mar 2023

Ecovacs have homes of all sizes covered, with a trio of new robot vacuum cleaners, covering smart houses of all sizes and needs.

King of the impressive heap is the Deebot T10 Omni (below), featuring the new Ozmo Turbo 2.0 mopping system with spinning brushes and the ability to take voice commands without the need for a third-party product. It also has a docking station with auto cleaning and emptying capabilities.

This unit has spaces – home or retail – covered with confidence, and if you’re a big family, including pets, you’ll have more time together, rather than spending that time fussing over dirt and hair left behind by the hoards.

Busy homes are also the focus of the Deebot T9+, which features a built-in air freshener which is said to have the littlies in mind, as its detection system has been crafted to avoid “unvacuumables”. And no, that doesn’t mean the kids. It’s stuff like toys, keys, and other debris that ends up on your floor – like that uncle you had to invite to easter…

The new Deebot N10 PLUS is also ready for all cleaning issues, but is aimed at smaller apartments or houses, with the ability to vacuum and mop at the same time, with an Ozmo system like the one on the T10 Omni.

It also has TrueMapping tech, so it will scan your whole house to clean as well as possible. Then, it will head back to the docking station and empty itself – unlike the uncle it avoided.



