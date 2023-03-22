TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has spent the last week lobbying Washington politicians, and now he is attempting to appeal directly to the platform’s 150 million-strong American user base.

“This comes at a pivotal moment for us,” Chew said in a video posted on the account.

“Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok. This could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you.

“I’ll be testifying before Congress later this week to share all that we’re doing to protect Americans using the app, and deliver on our mission to inspire creativity and to bring joy.

“Let me know in the comments what you want your elected representatives to know about what you love about TikTok,” he concluded.

Chew also revealed that TikTok has more than 7,000 employees in the US, with five million businesses using the platform.