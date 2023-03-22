HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Ferrari Hit With Cyberattack, Refuses Ransom Demands

Ferrari Hit With Cyberattack, Refuses Ransom Demands

By | 22 Mar 2023

Ferrari is the latest company to fall victim to a cyberattack, with a slew of customer names, addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers stolen.

The luxury car maker said it was “recently contacted by a threat actor with a ransom demand related to certain client contact details”. After the demand, Ferrari started an investigation and informed its clients of the breach.

“In addition, we informed the relevant authorities and are confident they will investigate to the full extent of the law,” the company said in a statement.

“As a policy, Ferrari will not be held to ransom as paying such demands funds criminal activity and enables threat actors to perpetuate their attacks.”

It is unknown how many customer details were breached, but Ferrari assures this “has had no impact on the operational functions of our company.”

 



