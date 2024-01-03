HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 3 Jan 2024

Samsung has a brand-new robotic vacuum cleaner (seen above), and it looks remarkably like the highly popular Ecovacs Deebot vac.

The Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum range was first launched in 2021 with the South Korean Company set to use CES 20224 to launch a new range of vacs including the Jet Bot Combo and AI plus, also coming is the Jetbot Mop.

Ecovacs has been using Ai for some time to map rooms and personalise functions with Samsung and Ecovacs set to go head to head in this market in 2024.

Ecovacs model with square corners.

The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo is a robot vacuum and mop with a round form factor and a self-emptying, self-cleaning charging base called the Clean Station.

This empties the robot’s bin and refills its water tank while washing and drying its two spinning mop pads.

Recently Ecovacs moved to a model with square corners for what the Company describes as “better cleaning capability”.

The Samsung clean station supplies a 3-step Total Cleaning System for mop pads, which includes auto wash, steam cleaning and auto dry with hot air.

After it washes the mops with hot water heated by high temperature steam, it then sprays steam on them to prevent Odors, enabling more hygienic maintenance.

This steam cleaning function is unique among robot vacuums, and Samsung says it can also be applied to the mops when the robot encounters dried stains on hard floors.

According to the press release, when the vacuum detects a stain, it will go back to the clean station, heat the mop pads with high-temperature steam and water, and then go clean up the mess with its 170 RPM spinning mops.

The Combo has upgraded object recognition and, according to Samsung, can recognize more household objects than its predecessor, as well as recognize different spaces in your home and spot stains on the floors. A new 3D sensor allows for “more precise driving.”

The robot’s intelligence also extends to floor types. A feature called AI Floor Detect allows it to distinguish between hard floors and carpeting, and it can determine whether to lift its mop pads to go over carpets or go back to the base and remove them before vacuuming rugs.

Samsung hasn’t provided any detailed specs for the vacuum, such as runtime, battery size, roller brush type, dust bin, and water tank capacity, or whether this vacuum has a camera on board like the Jet Bot AI Plus.

CN will find out at CES 2024.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
