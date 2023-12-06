HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > IRobot Deal Takes Another Twist As EU Takes A Stab At Amazon

IRobot Deal Takes Another Twist As EU Takes A Stab At Amazon

By | 6 Dec 2023

The proposed Amazon acquisition of struggling iRobot the manufacturer of the Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner has taken another twist, with the EU interim competition chief Didier Reynders warning that Amazon must pledge to fairly rank rival robot vacuum cleaners, such as those from Ecovacs fairly on its global web sites.

Currently Amazon is offering US$1.4 billion for iRobot who recently claimed that if the deal does not go through, they will face liquidity problems.

iRobot products are distributed in Australia by Melbourne based IXL Home.

His comments follow last week’s move by the European Commission to issue a formal statement of objections that could end up blocking the deal unless Amazon comes up with an offer to fix them.

“The main issue is to be sure to have a fair treatment of all the different actors,” Didier Reynders, the EU’s acting commissioner for competition, told reporters after an event in Brussels.

Reynder’s claims that Amazon should commit to ensuring the visibility of correct and transparent information on rival vacuums and rank them fairly on the company’s marketplace platform.

Bloomberg reported that the EU’s antitrust arm believes that Amazon could be tempted to demote other robot vacuum cleaners on its platform and promote its own products with such labels as “Amazon’s choice” or “Works With Alexa.”

The commission also said Amazon may find it “economically profitable” to shut out rivals.

While getting a statement of objections signals the EU has serious concerns with a transaction, most merging companies avoid a veto by addressing competition issues.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
Now Advertising Is Coming To Fire Sticks
BREAKING NEWS:Big US Streamers Snares The Rights To World Cup Cricket Big Blow To Nine
Amazon Grabs A Ride From Elon Musk For New Kuiper Satellite Service
Amazon Redesigns Alexa App For Smart Homes
ATO Win, Puts Tax Focus On CE & Appliance Brands Millions More Could Flow Into OZ
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retailers Turn To Discounting To Entice Aussies To Spend
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Elon Musk Plans To Raise $1B For AI Startup
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Older iPhones Get Charging Boost With iOS 17.2
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Haier Using Fisher & Paykel Brand To Drive Premium Appliance Growth
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
Google Allegedly “Suppressed” Evidence Says Judge
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retailers Turn To Discounting To Entice Aussies To Spend
Latest News
/
December 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
As Australians continue to spend less on discretionary purchases, retailers have turned to discounting products, which was reflected in a...
Read More