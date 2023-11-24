The leading appliance and robotics group, ECOVACS Group, opened its first office in Singapore as part of its globalisation strategy, aiming to augment its market presence and drive revenue growth in Southeast Asia and beyond.

The APAC smart home appliance market is tipped to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% between 2023-2030, which is why ECOVACS is positioning itself in the region, to capture growing demand.

Some of ECOVACS’ success can be credited to its continuing efforts to embrace user-centric R&D and its innovation expertise.

With around 50 million household users in over 160 countries and regions worldwide, ECOVACS has had a flurry of new releases for consumers to choose from, such as DEEBOT X2 OMNI vacuum and their first robotic lawn mower, the GOAT G1, which are both now available for purchase. The Deebot X2 Omni was also launched, which we will be reviewing soon.

“Singapore plays a pivotal role in the Southeast Asian region as well as in the global market. As a commercial hub for our Southeast Asian market, our new office in Singapore will further ECOVACS’ global business development in the long run. We will continue to develop innovative technologies and products that cater to both regional and international markets,” said Mr. David Cheng Qian, Vice Chairman of ECOVACS Group and CEO of ECOVACS ROBOTICS.