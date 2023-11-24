ASUS has revealed its international group of overclockers has set nine world records, and achieved sixteen first place finishes in various benchmarks with the ASUS Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE and ASUS Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI workstation motherboards.

Said motherboards leveraged AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series processors, featuring up to 96 cores and 192 threads.

The group included Der8auer, Elmor, Massman, OGS, Safedisk, Seby, and Shamino.

AMD offers CPU and DRAM overclocking options for AMD Threadripper 7000 series workstations and high-end desktop models.

To utilise the full performance of the processors, ASUS incorporated a dual power supply design, along with robust power delivery and advanced cooling modules.

Hardware switches and optimized BIOS options provide users with greater convenience, and the comprehensive synergy of EXPO and ECC R-DIMM combines performance with stability.

ASUS Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE and Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI motherboards have numerous world records, and secured global first places due to the design and power delivery systems.

Both are equipped with big VRM heatsinks, made from extruded aluminium, with a finned design drawing heat away from the MOSFETs and chokes.

The design was complemented by two fans on either side of the CPU socket, creating a steady stream of cool air, further diverting heat away from the motherboard.

The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE motherboard’s VRM consists of (16*2)+3+3+3 power stages, which provides the power and efficiency required by top-end processors.

The PRO WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI motherboard features an overclocking-ready VRM with (18*2)+3+4+4 power stages. The design is capable of delivering ample power for demanding applications and extreme overclocking scenarios.

Safedisk has said, “The Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE delivers remarkably stable performance at high frequencies, thanks to its 32 (16×2) power stages and dual power supplies. I’m genuinely impressed.”

Der8auer added, “After pushing the ASUS Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI to its limits with a 64-Core AMD Ryzen Threadripper under liquid nitrogen. I was struck by its exceptional performance. Achieving memory frequencies over 6000 MHz, even amidst the harsh LN2 conditions, while running RDIMM ECC, was a testament to its outstanding memory and CPU capabilities.”

“With the ASUS Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI, you can tailor your TRX50 platform precisely to your needs. The high-end VRM remains cool in every scenario, even under high CPU overclocking, laying the foundation for optimal results in both ambient and daily overclocking. I appreciate that the ASUS Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI features two voltage rails and allows for individual CCD clocking. This enables fine-tuning of the CPU to suit various applications at the highest speeds.”