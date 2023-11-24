HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
YalePrima Facing Recall Bill After Dodgy Aldi Solar Street Light Battery Explodes

24 Nov 2023

Sydney based distributor YalePrima has been forced into a costly recall after their solar-powered streetlights sold at Aldi supermarkets faced a recall notice.

What’s not known is whether the business could be up for damages after batteries used in the streetlights were found to have caused explosions.

The Casalux Solar LED streetlight, model number WFD-SPL004, was sold in Aldi stores nationally between September 23 and October 27.

What’s not known at this stage is how many exploded and the extent of the damage.

Product Recall Australia claim that their investigations have discovered found that the batteries used in the lights can prove dangerously faulty, with some of them overheating while charging, exploding, melting and bursting into flames.

“There is a risk of a serious injury or death and/or property damage if the batteries overheat and catch fire,” Product Safety Australia said.

“Incidents have occurred where the batteries have exploded, melted and caught fire.

“Anyone who has purchased the streetlights has been urged to stop using them.

YalePrima management have not commented on the issue or how many more were in trans-shipment when the problem with the batteries were discovered.

Also not known are how many units the business shipped into Australia for Aldi stores and whether other retailers were set to take the product from YalePrima including Big W.



